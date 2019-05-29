Manatee County planning to remove pine trees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners are planning to remove up to 120 Australian pine trees at Coquina Beach.
However, many residents including local Bradenton Beach city leaders are opposing the county’s plans.
On Tuesday, the City of Bradenton Beach’s mayor relayed his concerns about the more than 120 trees that could be torn down to fix storm water and drainage issues.
The county’s administrator said that the county has delayed any removal of trees and plan to bring details to commissioners in a report from an arborist.
In that report, there will be recommendations of the number of trees and which ones should be removed.
Mayor John Cappie says it’s his hope that the trees will not be cut down and the county will come up with an alternative.
“You know it’s a big park, there’s a lot of open space," Cappie said. "We understand the importance of storm water run off and cleaning up to water before it gets into our estuary but there’s a lot of areas where you can have the infrastructure that’s needed to do that.”
“We are adamantly against it we had an emergency meeting last Friday. the commission voted unanimously to send the message to the county about let’s please but on the brakes a little bit lets pump the brakes.”
If you know anything about Coquina Beach it does flood out here when it rains heavy. We’re told the tree being cut down are not only to fix drainage issues and also fix public safety because when a storm comes through Australian pine trees are the first to blow down. So far there is no word yet on when a decision could be made.
