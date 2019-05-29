Long range transportation plan general survey set for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The community has been invited to participate in the in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan General Survey on Thursday, May 30.
The feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires.
It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions, and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The purpose of the 2045 LRTP is to develop future transportation facilities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
For more information about Transform Tomorrow, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.