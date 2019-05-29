Intruder from President Trump’s Thanksgiving resort sentenced

Maralago Intruder Sentenced
By ABC7 Staff | May 29, 2019 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 2:47 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Thanksgiving crasher at President Trump’s resort in Florida has been sentenced to probation.

Mark Lindblom entered the Mar-A-Lago Resort through a tunnel a day after Thanksgiving last year.

Court filings show he pleaded guilty to unlawful entry on Tuesday, as part of a deal with prosecutors. He received a one-year probation and a 25 dollar fine.

The Secret Service says Lindblom was screened and allowed to enter the property. However, he was arrested after agents realized he was not a guest or club member.

Officials say he did not encounter President Trump or First Lady Melania Trump.

