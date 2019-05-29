Florida State Attorney says she won’t be running in 2020 re-election

(WWSB) - Here in Florida our state’s first African-American State Attorney says she won’t be running for re-election in 2020. In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday morning, Aramis Ayala says her decision stems from her opposition to the death penalty.
The state supreme court’s decision that upheld the reassignment of dozens of cases to another state attorney because of her position on capital punishment. She defeated incumbent state attorney Jeff Ashton in 2016.
In 2017 she announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office, saying it had been unevenly applied and wasn’t a deterrent for serious crime.
That sparked a legal fight with then-Governor Rick Scott, which went all the way to the Florida Supreme Court.
