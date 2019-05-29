First Alert Weather:Dry today but humidity increases by weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are away from water the morning low temperatures are comfortable. The air is relatively dry and without the Gulf influence temperatures are falling into the upper and mid 60′s. Closer to the coast the lows are in the low to mid 70′s. This will be the case tomorrow morning. However, rising weekend humidity will first be noticed by a rise in morning temperatures starting Friday. The next few days will be warm with highs in the low to mid 90′s. As winds shift to the southwest on Friday and muggy air moves in, the afternoon temperatures will drop a few degrees but the “feels like” temperature will rise.