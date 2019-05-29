First Alert Traffic: Scene is clear on Tuttle Avenue after a car accident occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The scene is now clear after a car crash occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon on Tuttle Avenue at 21st Street in Sarasota.
Emergency vehicles were on the scene of the accident for hours and we are not sure what time the crash took place.
Initially, all northbound and southbound lanes were shut down, but there was one northbound lane that had been shut down for the entire time that authorities were on the scene. All roads have now been opened back up.
We have not received any information on if there were any injuries that took place.
