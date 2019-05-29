Ex-officer convicted in motorist’s killing wants bail

Fired Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja abided by all rules while under house arrest before his trial for the 2015 shooting of Corey Jones and has surrendered his passport, attorney Richard Lubin told Circuit Judge Richard Marx. The judge sentenced Raja, 41, to 25 years in prison last month after he was convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder. Raja was not present at Wednesday's hearing and is being held near Miami at a prison for new inmates who haven't been assigned to a long-term facility.