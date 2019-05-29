Deputies investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in Sarasota.
Deputies first responded to the Subway restaurant located at 5708 Clark Road around 10:00 p.m. According to employees, a white male entered the business carrying a silver handgun with a bandana covering his face.
The suspect allegedly demanded money from employees before fleeing southbound on foot.
The suspect is being described as a white male in his mid-20s, approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.
