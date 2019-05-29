Crackdown on drunk driving in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As thousands across the Suncoast were enjoying the holiday weekend the North Port Police Department were on the roads keeping an eye out for those driving under the influence.
ABC7′s Rebecca Fernandez got to join them on their increased patrols and gives us a closer look at how they’re keeping the city safe.
“Memorial Day weekend brings a lot of backyard parties and beach parties, and people consume copious amount of alcohol, so we just want to make sure our citizens are operating their vehicles safely. Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe," one officer said. The North Port Police Department is cracking down on drunk driving over the holiday weekend.
Instead of blocking the roads with check points, officers were spread out in different hot spots throughout the city.
An effort that to ensure drivers can not avoid any particular area. “We pay attention to people’s driving habits. are they staying in their lane? Are they crossing over the center line leaving the road and making wide turns?”
ABC7 got to go behind the wheel with North Port’s New Traffic Unit – which was created at the beginning of this year to increase safety on the not only on the roadways, and the North Port Police Department says this effort will go beyond the holiday weekend.
