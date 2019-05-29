Couple from Florida arrested in Indiana, charged in “extreme abuse" death of 12-year-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple from Florida are under arrest in Indiana, accused of causing their 12-year-old son’s death.
A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Bloomington, Indiana says they were called to the Bloomington Hospital Friday, May 24 to investigate after a 12-year-old Eduardo Posso died and doctors found multiple signs of extreme abuse and starvation.
Eduardo had been brought to the hospital by his father at 2:52am and declared deceased at 3:05am.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives went to the motel room where Eduardo had been staying with his father, 32-year-old Luis Posso Jr., and his stepmother, 25-year-old Dayan Median Flores, along with his siblings, his 9-year-old sister and two stepbrothers, ages 2 and 5.
Inside, detectives say they found a box of restraints, including wrist and ankle restraints and chains, as well as a dog shock collar and a security system. According to the sheriff's office, cellphones found during the search had a video showing Eduardo being restrained in a bathtub with the dog shock collar on his neck and a "selfie" photo of Luis Posso with Eduardo while the boy was under restraints.
"The other children seem to be in relatively good health. The indication seems to be that this young man, Eduardo, lived a very sad life, a lot of times under restraint, and his life gradually diminished after repeated acts of abuse," said Sheriff Brad Swain. "The initial thoughts are the child starved to death."
Detectives interviewed both parents and say they denied withholding food from Eduardo, but say Luis Posso admitted physically abusing Eduardo and Flores told detectives that Luis Posso abused the boy and used restraints on him. Detectives say Luis Posso did not admit to using the restraints. Both parents told detectives that Eduardo "acted up the most" and that they had issues with him.
The sheriff's office says Luis Posso and his wife were contract employees for a traveling circus that tours around the United States, distributing advertising, and that they were in Monroe County for their job. Detectives say they arrived in the area the Monday before Eduardo died.
The sheriff's office did not release the name of the circus.
Both Luis Posso and his wife are being held in the Monroe County Correctional Center on $500,000 bail each on charges of three counts of neglect and one count of confinement. Luis Posso is additionally charged with domestic battery.
The sheriff’s office says their investigation will likely include several jurisdictions over a long period of time, possibly the last year, and more charges are possible. An autopsy is being conducted to determine Eduardo’s exact cause of death.
A preliminary examination by a forensic pathologist found Eduardo had zero percent body fat and weighed between 50-55 pounds. The pathologist says he had bruises all over his body. Detectives say based on photos they have in evidence, they believe the abuse had been going on for around a year.
Their other children have been placed in the care of Child Protection Services. The sheriff’s office says they appear to be healthy.
Sheriff Swain says they spoke to Flores’ family members and says CPS had some involvement with the family in Florida, but could not disclose the nature of the involvement. Detectives say the family appeared surprised to learn that Luis Posso and his wife had pulled their children from school and were no longer living in Florida.
Luis Posso and his wife appeared to have been living in Myakka City, Fla. for a time. Court records from Manatee County indicate Luis Posso was involved in three domestic relations cases, including one in 2015, one in 2017 and another in 2018. The 2017 incident lists an address for Luis Posso in Myakka City while the 2018 incident lists a P.O. Box in Myakka City.
It’s unclear when the family left Florida and the sheriff’s office says they’re still investigating all of the places they traveled.
