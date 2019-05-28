Vietnam veteran speaks to retirement group on Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A day to remember and a day to stand in reverence. In fact, it was standing room only at the Westminster Manor Retirement Community in Bradenton. Former Navy Commander and prisoner of war, Bradley Smith, spoke of his experiences and how important this day is to him.
He specifically spoke to the crowd on what he had to endure in the seven years he was held captive by the North Vietnamese, pointing out that he was fortunate to get out alive. H says one of his primary goals when addressing an audience is getting the public to understand the costs of their freedom. “I always consider myself to be lucky and I always felt that my obligation is to talk to the American people about not only what I went through, but what other people had to do," said Smith.
Smith now lives in Bradenton and speaks to crowds like this all over the country.
