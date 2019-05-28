VIDEO: Turtle makes the crawl back to the water on Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 700 turtles are nesting along the Suncoast and Friday morning Michael Ann Wells was lucky enuogh to capture one on video.
Michael Ann says between 6:45-7am on Siesta Key Beach, he saw the turtle making its way back to the water. He stayed to watch the event, saying it took her around 12 minutes!
Mote Marine says there are more than 700 nests in their monitoring area from Longboat Key through Venice.
Homeowners need to be careful not have any visible light near the beaches. The light could confuse the turtles or hatchlings and they’ll mistakenly crawl towards that light.
Beachgoers should be careful to avoid nests and to not leave furniture behind. Turtles could get stuck in the furniture, leaving them stranded.
