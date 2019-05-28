Daredevil Nik Wallenda and sister back in Sarasota to prepare for high-wire walk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tight-rope daredevil Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana were back in Sarasota Tuesday to prepare for an upcoming walk.
The brother and sister duo are scheduled to perform a high wire walk over Times Square on June 23rd. They will walk 1,250 feet on a high wire 25 stories above Times Square from opposite ends of the wire which is just 3/4 of an inch in diameter.
Throughout the week, they will practice at Benderson Park. They will be practicing today through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m on these days.
This will be open to the public starting this Saturday at Benderson near UTC where the circus sets up, not the finish tower.
In a prior interview with ABC7, Wallenda said this upcoming walk will be very emotional.
Back in 2017 during a practice for an eight person pyramid stunt, five performers lost their balance and fell more than 30 feet to the ground. Three others including Wallenda clung to the wire. His sister and others were badly injured and she has been on a very long road to recovery leading to this new challenge.
“We’ll walk towards each other, she will sit down in the middle, I’ll step over her and then she’ll get back up and we’ll walk back into the opposite sides,” said Wallenda.
The walk will air at 8 p.m. on June 23 during a live two-hour prime time special on ABC.
