Students and staff members honor recent Southeast High School graduates who were killed in Peru during a motorbike crash

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Students and staff members honor two graduates of Southeast High School in Bradenton who were killed last Friday after a crash while exploring Peru.
The Manatee County School District said people who celebrated their life wore Hawaiian or Orange Shirts. Over the weekend, the school posted a statement on Facebook saying that 18-year-old Albert Ales and Zachary Morris have died. The full statement saying,
“We are saddened to say that our Seminole Family lost 2 bright, young men yesterday. Recent IB graduates Zachary Morris and Albert Ales passed away yesterday in a tragic accident while exploring Peru. We hold their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly tough time. Class of 2019 and the Seminole family will forever keep you in our hearts.”
Ales and Morris were riding a motorbike to the Saqsaywaman Archaeological Park in Cusco when they crashed into a bus. Both were taken to a hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Cynthia Saunders, the School District of Manatee County Superintendent provided a statement, regarding the students:
“The sudden loss of recent Southeast High graduates Albert Ales and Zachary Morris is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our prayers and condolences are with their families, friends, classmates and the entire Southeast High community.”
