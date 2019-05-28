Shark sighting temporarily closes beach in Nokomis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shark spotted in Nokomis forced everyone out of the water for close to an hour on Tuesday.
Around 1pm, a shark was spotted in the beach’s swim zone and lifeguards cleared the water. It’s unknown what type of shark was believed to be in the water.
Protocol dictates the swim zone is cleared for 30 minutes until the last sighting.
Lifeguards rode around the area on jet skis, but did not make any additional sightings.
Lifeguards allowed people to head back into the Gulf, but put out yellow flags as a precaution.
Monday afternoon, a viewer shared video with ABC7 of a hammerhead shark circling a boat on Anna Maria Island:
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.