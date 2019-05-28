Police: Two Sarasota men face felonies after traffic stop leads to guns and more than 440 grams of marijuana

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two men are facing felony charges after Sarasota Police say they found guns and marijuana in their truck during a traffic stop.
Eunique Arnold, 21 and Johnny Belvin, 25 from Sarasota were arrested last Thursday, May 23, 2019 after Sarasota Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford F-150 with dark tinted windows driving on Dixie from 21 St. E.
According to the police affidavit, one SPD officer said when they stopped the truck, the driver quickly pulled into the driveway around the 1800 block of 24th St.
Police say when they walked toward the truck they asked the driver to roll down all four windows because of the tint. Police say they saw five people inside the truck and a man who was the front right passenger, opened his door and threw out a crystal like substance.
One officer walked toward the passenger side, smelled marijuana from the truck then began to removed everyone from the vehicle. Police say after everyone was in handcuffs Belvin was searched and two cell phones were taken from him. Police say after they interviewed everyone under Belvin’s seat they found a Glock model 27 .40 caliber in plain sight. Police say for open view they saw two bags of marijuana containing 143.2 grams (in-bag weight).
Police say they also found 303.0 grams of marijuana in Arnold’s back pack and two other firearms.
Belvin is facing charges of:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Florida Convicted Felon (felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (felony)
- Possession of Marijuana more than 20 grams (felony)
- Use of a weapon during a Criminal Offense (felony)
Arnold is facing charges of:
- Possession of Marijuana more than 20 grams (felony)
- Use of a weapon during a Criminal Offense (felony)
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.