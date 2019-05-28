No injuries and a cat rescued from a house fire in Sarasota on Tuesday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two-alarm fire that occurred earlier this evening in Sarasota has been contained but Fire rescue are still on the scene.
The fire took place at 2844 Sterling Lane and there were not any injuries to anyone inside or to the firefighters. A cat was rescued from the scene as well.
The Fire captain told ABC7 that he estimated that he had around 22 fire fighters come and fight this fire. They were able to get the fire contained within ten minutes of arriving on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the state Fire Marshal has been called in.
The structure of the home is still standing despite the heavy smoke damage that was inside.
We will have further information when more details are available from the authorities.
