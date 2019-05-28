First Alert Weather: Temperatures a few degrees warmer today, still no rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The hot weather continues on the Suncoast with dry afternoon weather. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90′s which is about 5 degrees above the normal. The high pressure ridge which is bringing us our dry and hot weather will hold fast for several days. By Friday the high pressure ridge will sink south and moisture will quickly return. The humidity will surge for the weekend and many will find the afternoons muggy.