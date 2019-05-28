Employee files police report against Sarasota County School Board’s Assistant Superintendent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new complaint has been filed against the Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer for the Sarasota County School District, this time to law enforcement.
ABC7 has obtained a formal police report that details a suspicious text message Jeffrey Maultsby allegedly sent to his assistant.
The report was filed with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, but it says this incident happened back on March 18.
On May 22, Maultsby’s assistant told the Sheriff’s Office that she received a text message from Maultsby that included a link to a New York Times article about the arrest of a South African politician who murdered a whistle-blower.
In the report, police said the text was non-threatening and did not address Maultsby’s assistant by name.
The assistant told investigators that she also reported the text to human resources at the School Board.
This comes on the heels of another recent incident involving Maultsby. The School District sent out notice on Friday, May 24 that an anonymous employee had filed multiple complaints against him.
The School District would not say if Maultsby’s assistant, who filed the police report, is that anonymous employee.
The District did say that the anonymous employee expressed concerns through dialogue and email to human resources -- and Superintendent Todd Bowden.
Staff say an outside firm will be contracted to launch an investigation of the complaint. Because of this, no members of the School District or School Board are authorized to speak to ABC7 about it.
Neither Maultsby nor his assistant were willing or reachable for comment.
The Sheriff’s Office said they did not launch a criminal investigation into the mentioned complaint, but simply documented the incident as Maultsby’s assistant requested.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.