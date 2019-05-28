Disaster relief package delayed after not advancing through the House of Representatives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A long-stalled federal disaster relief, which is expected to help the Florida Panhandle’s recovery from Hurricane Michael, will have to wait for a vote.
The 19.1 billion dollar aid package was kept from advancing through the House due to a lack of members being present on Memorial Day.
The bill is meant to provide aid to areas of Northwest Florida and and Georgia that sustained damage in October’s Hurricane Michael. It also addresses flooding and wildfires in other parts of the country.
Funds are also being proposed to help rebuild Northwest Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base, which is close to where the Category 5 Hurricane Michael made landfall.
