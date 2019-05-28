Corn Fritter Royal with Chef Larry Barrett

Add oil to sauté pan (about ¼ inch) ~ heat to 350 degrees. Using a tablespoon, place approximately 1 ounce of the batter per fritter in the sauté pan at a time~don’t crowd the pan. Cook until small bubbles appear around the edge of the fritters, turn and cook until browned. Drain fritters on paper towels. Repeat with the rest of the batter.