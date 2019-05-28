SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s make Corn Fritter Royal with Chef Larry Barrett!
Makes 24 ~ 1½ Inch Fritters
1 Cup Corn Kernels Whole
2 Cups Corn Kernels (Finely Chopped)
1 Large Egg
6 Tbsp. Flour
6 Tbsp. Yellow Corn Meal
3 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
1 Shallot (Finely Chopped)
1 Clove Garlic (Finely Chopped)
¼ Cup Red Pepper (Finely Chopped)
½ Cup Scallions (Finely Chopped)
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
Salt/Pepper
Corn Oil (For Frying)
Place whole/chopped corn kernels and their juice into a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Let rest for 5 minutes. The mixture should be as thick as a cake batter~not too loose. If needed, add a little more flour and corn meal to tighten the mixture up.
Add oil to sauté pan (about ¼ inch) ~ heat to 350 degrees. Using a tablespoon, place approximately 1 ounce of the batter per fritter in the sauté pan at a time~don’t crowd the pan. Cook until small bubbles appear around the edge of the fritters, turn and cook until browned. Drain fritters on paper towels. Repeat with the rest of the batter.
Corn Fritter Royal
Add a tbsp. of heavy cream to ½ cup of cream cheese, add 2 tbsp. of chopped scallions and a drop of white pepper~mix until creamy. Place a tsp. of scallion cream on a warm corn fritter. Roll a small piece of smoked salmon into a little rose and place on top of the fritter. Garnish with chives.
