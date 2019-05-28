Construction underway on busy downtown Sarasota intersection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Driving through the heart of downtown Sarasota won’t be possible for the next five weeks. Construction began this morning on a streetscaping project that will cost more than $3 million dollars. City Commissioners voted to add red bricks and remove the curbs.
The City Spokesperson said another phase of the project will take even longer.
“The closure of the Lemon Ave and Main Street intersection will last about 5 weeks. However, the entire streetscape project (which includes later phases of work down South Lemon and at State Street, as well as construction at Paul Thorpe Jr. Park) won’t be completed until the end of the year,” Jason Bartolone wrote in an email to ABC 7.
While some taxpayers like the cosmetic enhancements and agree the area will look more pedestrian-friendly, others aren’t convinced.
“I don’t know if it is really worth it. The street looked really nice. Is it going to bring more people because they’re changing it to red bricks? I don’t think so," said Mila Aguiar who worried about the merchants who could lose business during the project.
