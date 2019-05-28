City of Venice shows fishing pier progress on 90-day project

VENICE (WWSB) - The City of Venice posted two photos on their Facebook page about the progress of the fishing pier.
The City says the rehabilitation includes removal and replacement of all the deck and railing material with longer-lasting IPE wood, replacement of the pole lighting fixtures with sea turtle-friendly under handrail lights, and related improvements.
They started the project on May 13, and it’s set to be complete in 90 days.
Photo Courtesy: Ricky Simpson
