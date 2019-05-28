A bit of a change as we get closer to the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The system responsible for bringing the heat to the SE U.S. is going to get beat up a bit by and approaching cold front. A large high pressure system has been anchored over Georgia and Florida over the past week. This system has shattered records from South Carolina to Florida.
Gainesville has set and all time record high for the month of May on Monday with a high of 102 degrees. Today the high was 101 another record. We warmed to 97 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport which was 98 degrees.
As the high pressure gets bumped to the SE we will start to see a shift in our overall winds which will become more southeasterly during the morning and early afternoon which will allow the sea breeze to move further inland during the mid to late afternoon. This will keep the high temperatures more in line with what is average (88) for this time of year.
Despite the slightly cooler readings it will still feel the same due to the increase in humidity. Highs will be near 90 but the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.
With the front approaching into N. Florida on Friday we will see more of a SW wind which will bring a few mainly inland showers or possible thunderstorms pushing toward the E. coast later in the day. The rain chance will be very small only around 20%.
