Ariana Grande reschedules concerts for Tampa and Orlando

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ariana Grande will have to postpone this week’s concerts in Tampa and Orlando due to an illness and those shows will now take place in November.
The Tampa show will now be on November 24 and the Orlando show will now be on November 25.
The Amway Center released a tweet in the form of a statement from Grande explaining the unexpected circumstances.
Tickets for the shows will be honored for the new dates.
Refunds are also available at the point of purchase and for all tickets bought online, through phone services and/or Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.
