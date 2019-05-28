Another hot one for Tuesday with highs in the low 90s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see mostly sunny skies once again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 at the beaches and low 90s elsewhere.
More of the same can be expected on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and right around 90 near the coast. The rain chance stays less than 20% for any late day storms.
By the end of the week the high pressure pattern which has been driving the heat across the SE U.S. will weaken somewhat which will bring an end to the record breaking heat for the weekend. It will still be warm but not as hot as it has been.
We will also see a few scattered storms in the afternoon beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend. Not looking for a rain out but just a few scattered storms around late in the day.
