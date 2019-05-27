Two Southeast High School graduates killed in Peru motorbike crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two graduates of Southeast High School in Bradenton were killed Friday after a crash while exploring Peru.
Saturday the school posting a statement on Facebook saying that 18-year-old Albert Ales and Zachary Morris have died. The full statement saying,
“We are saddened to say that our Seminole Family lost 2 bright, young men yesterday. Recent IB graduates Zachary Morris and Albert Ales passed away yesterday in a tragic accident while exploring Peru. We hold their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly tough time. Class of 2019 and the Seminole family will forever keep you in our hearts.”
Ales and Morris were riding a motorbike to the Saqsaywaman Archaeological Park in Cusco when they crashed into a bus. Both were taken to a hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
