Recent alligator attack near Palmetto dog park concerning visitors

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Java, a beautiful chocolate lab and service dog attacked and killed by an alligator last Saturday. Witnesses say the dog somehow got loose outside of the fenced in area at the large dog section of Dog Leg Park at Buffalo Creek in Palmetto.
“It’s so sad, I just can’t imagine it happening," said Kimberly Scott, a visitor to Dog Leg Park. "It’s scary knowing that there’s a gator so close by, bringing our little one and our dog here as well.”
Witnesses say the dog wandered into the wetlands near the back of the dog park. Veteran Mathew Hunt has a service dog. He tells us he comes to this park with her once in awhile.
“I just can’t imagine that happening seeing that happen to basically one of your family members right in front of you, it would be so traumatic,” said Hunt.
Although Manatee County placed a sign in the back of the dog park area following the attack, visitors are hoping the county puts up more signs around the park.
Wildlife expert Justin Matthews is warning pet owners to always be extra careful around ponds and lakes, especially later in the day.
“It’s just a very sad situation, he happened to get out right at the time where the alligators start hunting and the way they hunt they lie on the edge of a lake or a pond, wait for something to go by, jump out and nail it,” said Justin Matthews, Founder of Matthews Wildlife Rescue.
The Florida Wildlife Commission says the alligator has yet to be captured. They have contracted a trapper to have it removed as soon as possible.
