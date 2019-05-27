Money Saving Mondays: Ways to cut down your electric bill during the summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are surging into the 90s, and electric bills can go up as well. ABC 7 found out important information to keep those cooling costs down.
Before you step out from your home, FPL gives some tips to beat the heat:
· Set your thermostat at 78 degrees. This can save you up to five percent on your monthly cooling costs.
· Turn off ceiling fans when you leave a room to save up to $85 a year per fan.
· Close your shades, blinds and drapes to keep sunlight out.
· Use your oven less. Grill outside or use your microwave to cook.
· Maintain proper airflow by keeping interior doors and vents open to help air circulate.
· Clean or replace you’re A/C filter regularly to help your unit run more efficiently.
· If you have an A/C unit older than 10 years that needs frequent repairs, and doesn’t keep your home cool, then consider purchasing a new one.
· Limit the time you run your pool pump to six hours a day. A variable-speed pool pump could also help you save about $300 a year.
· Upgrade your lighting with LEDS.
If you’re an FPL customer, you can also calculate your costs, and find other money saving tips for this summer.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.