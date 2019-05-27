Hundreds honor our fallen heroes during the Annual Venice Area Memorial Day Ceremony

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds honored all the service men and women who died for our country at the annual Venice-Area Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.
The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 hosted the ceremony at Patriots Park. The ceremony was sponsored by the Marine Corps League of Venice.
Various veteran organizations also held a wreath-laying ceremony as the Sarasota Wind Ensemble played patriotic songs.
Many veterans say they’re glad to see so many members of the community join them in this ceremony.
“It makes me feel good because when I came back from Vietnam, the country was divided. Me and my buddies got called names, we had stuff thrown at us at the airports,” said Rod Dimon, Chaplain for the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Venice.
The mayor of Venice also made a proclamation honoring Gold Star Families.
