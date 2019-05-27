First Alert Weather:Near record temperatures for Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure anchored just to our north will bring light winds and warm temperatures today. Very little chance for showers to break the heat today and the rain chance is less than 10% and confined to areas well east of the interstate and mostly in Hardee and DeSoto counties. The combination of the higher afternoon humidity and air temperatures will drive the “feels like” temperatures to 100 degrees or above. At this level heat stress is possible. Do not leave people or pets in parked cars and drink plenty of water if your outdoors today.