White raccoon spotted in Palmetto

PALMETTO (WWSB) - A viewer capturing this video of a white raccoon walking around outside of their palmetto home was reached by over 13,000 people on social media.
The little guy is just minding its own business, but the question is how rare are white raccoons?
We did some research - some sources say odds are you’ll get hit by lightning before you see one. Others say they’re not that rare at all.
We did reach out to the experts of course, a local wildlife center to see if we can learn a little more. But in the mean time your guess is as good as mine.
