Suncoast resident celebrates 100th birthday with over 200 family members who traveled to see her

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One Suncoast resident received the surprise of a lifetime after 200 family members traveled from all over the United States to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Beulah Waelit celebrated with her with friends, family and don’t forget grandchildren! Around 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus the entire venue was full with 14 grandchildren, 17 great children and 11 great-great grandchildren.
ABC7′s Digital Team asked Waelit what’s the secret to life? She told us, family. You can see her loved ones circling around her to sing Happy Birthday.
