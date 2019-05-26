Jabez Spann laid to rest on national missing children’s day on the Suncoast over the weekend

(WWSB) - Saturday was national missing children’s day and it was a somber one for the family and friends of Sarasota teen Jabez Spann.
The family laying the teen to rest yesterday at Palms Memorial Cemetery. Jabez Spann disappeared back in September of 2017 around the Newtown area at the young age of 14.
He was missing up until this past February when his bones were found in a rural area of Palmetto.
And now even though there is some closure, there continues to be a search for answers as to how he died. Jabez Spann’s parents tell us they will continue to work to make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to other families.
The Spann family has set up a foundation in Jabez Spann name to help families of missing children.
