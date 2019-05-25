Third grade reading test scores improve in Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Third grade students in the Sarasota County School District saw an increase in their scores from the Florida Standards Assessment.
Students scoring Levels 3-5 (proficiency) grew two percentage points compared to last year while non-proficiency rankings decreased.
The results reported are based on all students tested and include students with disabilities and English Language Learners (ELL) as well as retained third grade students.
“We are thrilled that our third grade reading test scores improved,” Sarasota County Schools superintendent Todd Bowden said.
“Our elementary teachers and curriculum specialists along with school leaders have done an amazing job working with students individually to ensure mastery of reading and comprehension. We are grateful to our community partners for programs such as the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and our Summer Learning Academies that further extend learning experiences and reading opportunities for our children. I am proud of our students and our effort to ensure the success of every student, every day.”
For the 2018-19 school year, proficiency rates in Sarasota County are 12 percentage points higher than the State of Florida in English Language Arts (reading).
A comparison between the test scores for 2018 and 2019 indicates that Sarasota County third grade student proficiency increased by two percentage points. Sarasota County Schools is tied for 5th out of 67 school districts in reading proficiency.
The test results released by the Florida Department of Education were released just as the school year concluded for Sarasota County Schools.
Additional assessment outcomes in reading and math for grades 3-10 will be announced in the coming weeks.
