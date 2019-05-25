Nonprofit ‘Mothers Helping Mothers’ is expanding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local non-profit is expanding its operation. ‘Mother’s Helping Mothers’ helps area families by allowing them to come to their facility and pick up whatever it is that they need for their family for free.
Now, the facility on North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota is expanding its operation within the building they currently operate out of, moving from 2500 square feet of space to more than 7,000 square feet.
“It can get pretty crazy here and very crowded," 'Mothers Helping Mothers’ board chair Cheri Devries said. "With this new space we are going to have more time to spend with the clients so that we not only provide them with items they might need for free but we can find out what they need more then just stuff, resources.”
‘Mothers Helping Mothers’ is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and the first Saturday of the month.
