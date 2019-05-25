Little change in the weather through the end of this Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures have been soaring as of late, thankfully the humidity has been quite low making it much more bareable over the past few days. Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s through Memorial day.
With a large sprawling high pressure system both at the surface and upper reaches of the atmosphere firmly anchored over the SE U.S. don’t expect much change. Long range forecast models continue to show this system hanging around through all of next week.
This system will keep skies generally sunny with only a few clouds developing in the afternoon and evening. We will also see a brisk east wind at 10-15 mph especially at night and during the morning. This east wind will keep the humidity quite low for the next couple of days.
We measure the humidity by using the dew point temperature and it has been in the upper 50s to low 60s as of late which is more like it is during the late Feb. and March. This makes for a comfortable start to the days with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
You should be advised that you may not perspire as much with the low humidity but could still overheat and not know you are doing so due to the lack of sweat. Remember to drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside especially during the heat of the day from 1 p.m until 5 p.m. Try to stay in the shade.
The rain chance will stay below 10% through Tuesday with only a 10% chance or so for a late day shower later next week.
For boaters we will see generally E winds at 10-15 kts. through the 3 day weekend, with seas right around 2 ft. and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
