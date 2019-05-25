First Alert Weather - Hot and Dry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be hot and dry for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.
Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 90s through the end of this week. Sunday will see a high of 94 and for Memorial Day itself a high of 93.
Lows will fall into the low-to-mid 70s. The humidity will slowly increase but it stays relatively dry through this week as well. The next chance of rain may happen next weekend Saturday through Sunday but at this point the chances of that happening are low.
