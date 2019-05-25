Congress needs more time to clear disaster relief package after the House rejects the bill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, Congress declared more time was needed on clearing a 19 billion dollar disaster relief package.
The House decided that after months of delays, the bill was objected because it lacked border security funding and corresponding cuts to offset the new spending.
The Senate passed the bill on Friday that included more than three billion dollars repair damaged infrastructure and to reduce the risk of floods and hurricanes in the future.
The House won’t be able to reconsider the bill until next Tuesday, after the holiday weekend.
This is a blow to the Florida Panhandle still waiting for federal aid.
