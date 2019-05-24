Vigil held for Roman Miller, 9-year-old killed while riding his bike to school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very emotional night at Brentwood Elementary School in Sarasota tonight. Family, friends and the school, remembering a life cut way too short.
Lots of green could be seen all around the school’s courtyard, that was Roman Miller’s favorite color. A vigil held tonight remembering the 9-year-old who was a third-grader there.
“When it’s a child and so suddenly like this, I just don’t know if we’re even over the shock yet,” said John Weida, Principal of Brentwood Elementary School.
Roman was killed Monday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Webber Street while riding his bike. Those who knew him say he was a very loving kid. Austin Sharlow was one of his classmates and his friend.
“It’s pretty sad because we don’t to see him anymore,” said Sharlow.
The vigil had songs and speakers which included some of Roman’s teachers and his principal. It was a chance for people to continue their healing process and find some comfort in celebrating a life that was lost too soon.
“There’s just not words that can describe him," said Weida. "He was such a unique human being that every time you had interaction with him you kind of just stopped and paused afterwards going that was a kid.”
Students and people in attendance were encouraged to paint a rock in memory of Roman and place it in different parts of the world. There’s also a campaign stemming from this deadly crash called Look Twice For Roman.
“This has been a great opportunity for them to meet with that family, to love and hug on that family and make sure they know Roman was a really dear friend to them,” said Tracey Beeker, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County School District.
There is a facebook page dedicated to Roman Miller, you can find it by clicking on this link https://www.facebook.com/DoinRightByRoman/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCc_baO87COuLGF1FjivxuBNHQMcezeZPHKfWuoYC77vuW350DE7cSrFerBW_-44SEg5ixsrreWulaQ.
