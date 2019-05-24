Vigil held for Roman Miller on Thursday at Brentwood Elementary in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A vigil was held on Thursday for Roman Miller at Brentwood Elementary School in Sarasota.
The nine-year old was hit and killed by a pick-up truck while riding his bike to school on Monday. Miller was remembered as a loving kid. He was struck on Webber Street.
Family, friends and the community came together to remember a life cut way too short. The vigil was for about an hour at the school that Miller attended.
Authorities are continuing with their investigation into that deadly accident.
