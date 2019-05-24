2019 Suncoast Memorial Day events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday, May 27th marks Memorial Day and there are a lot of ways you can honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces here on the Suncoast.
Sarasota Memorial Day Parade
Kicks off downtown on Main Street at Osprey Avenue at 10 a.m. More info on the parade route, this year’s theme and special events can be found here.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans’ Monument Park
The annual ceremony will be held at Veterans Monument Park at 9 a.m. The park is located behind the Manatee Memorial Hospital and adjacent to the Bradenton Riverwalk.
Annual Venice Area Memorial Day Ceremony
American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 will be hosting the ceremony sponsored by the Marine Corps League of Venice. All the areas Veterans Organizations will be participating. Ceremonies begin at 10:00 a.m. at Patriots Park.
Annual Memorial Day Concert
Featuring the Sarasota Concert Band. The concert will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park.
