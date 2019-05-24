State troopers are cracking down on drunk drivers this Memorial Day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA expects a record number of drivers on the road this Memorial Day weekend, about 3.5% more than last year.
Florida Highway Patrol wants to make sure drivers get to where they're going safely so they'll be out patrolling the roads with local law enforcement agencies and cracking down on drunk drivers.
Instead of having designated DUI checkpoints, FHP is doing what the agency calls DUI wolf packs. The agency described a wolf pack as a squad of troopers circulating around hot spot areas.
State Trooper, Kenn Watson, said that this approach is more effective than checkpoints because drivers can’t purposely avoid a certain area.
"Obviously a DUI is very expensive. You're going to lose your license and you're going to jail. Also you're having your vehicle towed and you're calling an attorney. All of this adds up incredibly quickly. It is a lot less expensive to get an Uber, get a taxi, or go with a friend," Watson said.
Watson said Memorial Day weekend is one of the worst weekends when it comes to the amount of drunk drivers on the road.
