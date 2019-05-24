Never used Sarasota Police body cameras now obsolete, gathering dust

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four years ago, the Federal Government gave Sarasota Police a grant to buy 24 body cameras worth $36,000.
The department was heading toward being one of the first in the state to adopt the surveillance technology that can help add to evidence and resolve disputes between officers and citizens in the community. But City Manager Tom Barwin says a brief test program wound up raising issues that forced the city to hold off on using the cameras.
“There were a lot of lessons learned. Some of these lessons could have had some pretty significant impacts to the taxpayers in terms of liability if we did something wrong,” Barwin said.
Police Chief Bernadette Dipino is still optimistic her force will be wearing cameras some day but she says the 24 cameras they already have are now “obsolete.” And she admits if she had a choice of spending a million dollars on a body cam program or adding more officers to the streets, she’d take the latter.
North Port Police began a body camera program several weeks ago.
