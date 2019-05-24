Sarasota home health agency accused of paying kickbacks to doctors for patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States has filed a complaint in intervention against Doctor’s Choice Home Care Inc. in Sarasota.
Partial owners, Timothy Beach and Stuart Christensen are being accused of alleging False Claims Act violations arising from the alleged payment of kickbacks in the form of sham medical director agreements and payments to the spouses of referring physicians.
The lawsuit was filed under whistle-blower provisions of the False Claims Act. This allows private parties to file suit on behalf of the United States for false claims and receive a share of any recovery.
All three physicians allegedly did little, if any, of the work for which Doctor’s Choice paid them as medical directors.
Sham medical director agreements to induce patient referrals violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.
“Healthcare providers must make recommendations about their patients’ health without respect to their own financial interests,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.
“We will continue to do our part to protect federal health care program beneficiaries and the American taxpayers from the corrupting influence of kickbacks designed to undermine the impartiality and integrity of physician decision making.”
Doctor’s Choice also allegedly paid some employees in a manner that accounted for the volume of referrals by their physician spouses. This is in violation of the Stark Law.
The claims made in the complaint are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.
