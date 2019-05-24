Sarasota County School District employee files multiple complaints

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An employee of the Sarasota County School District has presented an oral complaint against Jeff Maultsby, chief operating officer and assistant superintendent.
According to the school district’s complaint procedures, any time an oral complaint is given to an administrator by an employee, the employee is encouraged to fill out a formal complaint form.
If an employee refuses to file a formal complaint, then the administrator will reduce the complaint to writing.
A formal written complaint has not not been filed with the school district yet. However, this employee has expressed concerns through dialogue and emails to Superintendent Todd Bowden and the human resources department.
The superintendent has documented the oral complaint in writing per protocol. A formal written complaint has been presented to the school district by the same employee about the way in which the initial oral complaint has been processed.
Since the complaint is in regard to the actions of the superintendent and the human resources department, the School Board will determine a plan for resolution.
An outside firm will be retained to facilitate an investigation of the oral complaint. Until the investigation is concluded, the school district is not able to comment further on these issues.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.