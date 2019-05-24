Sarasota County Area Transportation Considering Adding Uber and Lyft to its Services

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County may start using popular rideshare services to help people get around. In addition to the traditional buses, SCAT is talking about a possible partnership with Uber and Lyft. Officials say the days of a bus being your only option for public transportation may soon be over.
"The wait… because you have to give them the time of how long you're going to be there, but if you're going to see a doctor or a dentist, you don't really know,” Bona Lee, a frequent SCAT rider, explains.
SCAT riders shared many concerns with Sarasota County last month. Now, SCAT is hoping to roll out new plans to improve its services.
“It’s about finding ways to take what we consider a very good system and make it even better,” Rob Lewis, the Interim Director of SCAT, said.
SCAT wants to achieve one of two things -- either provide the same services, but charge less -- or keep costs the same, and provide more options -- like Uber or Lyft.
"What I love about it is that some of these transportations you have to have your money with you. With this, it’ll send you a monthly bill and you can see your trips and your prices for each one,” Lee said.
These ridesharing services could be an option for riders who need to get somewhere when the buses aren’t running.
“I don’t drive. I can’t drive. There are people in the building that will help me out, but I don’t want to ask and bother anyone. It also makes me feel more independent by having to pay,” Lee explained to us.
"Transit, like any other part of our world right now, is changing so much with the use of technology. Services that we might have never even thought of ten years ago, to make it a more efficient and effective way for people to get around the community,” Lewis expressed.
SCAT is now figuring out all the details on exactly how this program would work, and will have those answers at the next public workshop on July 17.
