Alleged drug dealer crashes car into store, patrol vehicle when deputies show up to arrest him

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been investigating a 21-year-old man for the past few months who they say was involved in the distribution of narcotics.
Deputies were at the K&S convenience store located at 5th Street East and 30th Avenue East in Bradenton on Thursday, a location the sheriff’s office says Devontae Fields used to sell narcotics, where they planned to take him into custody on arrest warrants for Trafficking in Fentanyl and Sale of Fentanyl.
Around 12:45pm, deputies say Fields pulled into the side parking lot of the store and parked. Deputies then pulled in behind him, blocking his exit to the rear. According to the sheriff’s office, Fields put his car in drive and crashed into the solid stone wall of the convenience store, and then reversed, backing into their patrol car.
Deputies removed him from his vehicle and took him into custody. No one was injured during the arrest.
Deputies say they found alprazolam, amphetamine, buprenorphine, mirtazapine, marijuana and fentanyl inside Fields’ vehicle.
He’s been additionally charged with possession with intent to sell for each of these narcotics, as well as obstruction and tampering with evidence, possession of a vehicle for the sale of narcotics, and reckless driving.
Fields has also been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
