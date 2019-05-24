Nik Wallenda to return to the high-wire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A big announcement today from Sarasota high-wire artist, Nik Wallenda.
He spoke exclusively with ABC News today opening up about that terrifying 2017 accident that left his sister and several other members of his troupe severely injured.
ABC 7′s Taylor Torregano looks back at the Sarasota accident and what’s next for Wallenda.
His next challenge, Wallenda and his sister Lijana will walk a high-wire across Times Square.
ABC will air attempt during a two-hour prime time special on June 23.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.