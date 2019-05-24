Manatee County starting to crack down on illegal massage parlors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - They are called massage parlors, but law enforcement says something more nefarious is going on behind closed doors. “Most of the occupants of these places are unlicensed, but bassically they operate as houses of prostitution,”said Manatee County Sheriff Sergeant Jason Powell.
He says it’s been a problem for the county for years. Powell says many of the parlors located in the county have been busted for prostitution, money laundering and many other charges. Now, the county will partner with the sheriff’s office to enforce stricter rules at these businesses.
“I know there are ordinances in place and there will be discussions as to whether or not those ordinances will be applicable as far as enforcing against these places," said Powell.
And that’s where county commissioner Misty Servia comes in. She represents the Southwest portion of Manatee County, where many of these parlors are located. She says these parlors are hurting the quality of life for many in her district. “My constituents tell me that this is a hindrance. I’m trying to remove any hurdles that we have to redeveloping our urban corridors and these businesses are a hurdle.”
